Fans of this product less likely to get cancer of the colon and rectum
Study participants who ate about 350 grams of fish per week, the risk of colorectal cancer was 12% lower than those who almost never ate fish.
In the journal Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology published the results of a study conducted by a group of scientists from different countries. In experiment have taken part more than 530 thousand Europeans, who for 15 years led food diaries, recording everything she ate.
During the experiment approximately 6200 participants in the study were diagnosed with colorectal cancer. When scientists have processed the results were that the risk of developing cancer of the colon and rectum in those who consumed three or more servings of fish per week, that is, about 350 grams. Compared with those who ate fish rarely, the risk of colorectal cancer among fans of the fish were 12% lower.
The positive effect had any fish. Oily marine fish, it is more pronounced – enough to eat 125 grams in a week to reduce the risk of cancer of the colon and rectum 10% compared with those who eat more servings of any fish per week.
Experts believe that the case in fatty acids, which are contained in all fish but especially the oily rocks. These acids reduce the overall level of inflammation in the body, protecting cell DNA from damage and helping the immune system to work normally.