Fans of Tina Karol criticized her appearance
August 27, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Famous Ukrainian TV host Yuri Gorbunov, who recently boasted a nice surprise on his birthday, revealed a new photo with Tina Karol on his page in Instagram.
Gorbunov took a picture with a famous singer on the set of the new season of dance show Dances z with stars. It should be noted that Gorbunov and Carol are leading this program.
In this network users are very surprised by this photograph. Many noted that with the lips of the singer, on which she had applied bright lipstick, something is wrong.
- Lips — no strength to watch them. Can no one tell! It’s awful!
- I thought no one would notice her crooked lips;
- Tina minus the huge;
- The lipstick needs to change, not going;
- Um… let’s just say, it’s not the best photo of Tina;
- Tinochka, what is it, 50 years, bad makeup;
- Makarczyk disappoint? Tina you better without makeup, and you look better than him;
- First, she’s a person… and then the actress… and let him look in the mirror in that dressing and as it is drawn … and then put my nightdress on and on … fu;
- The gesture, as the Foundation;
- What happened to Taninim person;
- Tina is not similar, mumbler!! Tin, Tina be still as it was!
- And so beautiful was…