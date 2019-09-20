Fans “red Star” brought the Champions League match with Bayern flag “DNR” (photo)
Ultras “red Star” brought to Munich in the match of group tournament of League of Champions against “Bavaria” flag fighters “DNR”. It is reported Facebook page of the group of Troublemakers & Ultras Action.
Note, be risky, from the point of view of the disciplinary instructions of UEFA, the step did not help the Balkan team to assist in the Bavarian capital decent resistance to the champion of Germany Bayern scored 3 unanswered goals.
This is not the first time when Serbian fans brought the flag with him to the match. Five years ago, they hung it in the stands in Moscow during a friendly match against “Spartak”.
We will remind, before the second leg match of play-off Champions League against the “young boys” fans “red Star” had parked a Soviet tank T-55 in front of his stadium “Rajko Mitic”.