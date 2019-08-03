Fans rejoice: the star of “50 shades of grey” was reunited with her boyfriend
Fans of the 29-year-old Dakota Johnson learned the good news: the actress reunited with her beloved Chris Martin, the lead singer of Coldplay. In any case, held in Los Angeles party to celebrate the completion of filming of another movie Dakota – musical drama “Covers”, Johnson and Martin came along.
Although some time ago it became known about the fact, Chris and Dakota broke up, as witnessed by numerous guests of the event, the actress and musician behaved like a couple in love. Martin and Johnson, about the secret engagement, which media reported last fall, all night did not depart from each other and looked quite happy.
The news that Dakota went from Chris after a nearly two-year affair, reported in the June edition of the “Mirror”. Insider of the publication claimed that the cause of the breakup, Johnson and Martin, who began Dating in the fall of 2017, have become too intimate relationship of the musician with his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow. Indeed, although Chris and Gwyneth have been divorced, at the insistence of Paltrow, Martin all weekends and holidays spent with his ex-wife and their children — daughter 15-year-old Apple and 13-year-old son Moses. And Dakota, as claimed by the insider, it is tired. Note that this situation did not want to put up with two previous girlfriends of Chris actress Jennifer Lawrence and Annabelle Wallis.