Fans struck by the incredible resemblance to a young Iryna Bilyk with Lesia Nikityuk
November 5, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Photo the singer shared in his photoblog.
Ukrainian singer Irina Bilyk shared with fans archival photo in Instagram.
In the photo seductive young Bilyk played with their hair.
Interestingly, followers of the singer drew attention to the fact that the young Bilyk very similar to the popular Ukrainian TV presenter Lesya Nikityuk.
“At first I thought Les”, “very similar to Lesya Nikityuk”, – noted in the review fans of the stars.
Photo in a few hours attracted more than five thousand likes. Fans also noted the natural beauty of the singer. “What is sensual,” “beauty unearthly”, “true”, “even without the fillers,” wrote subscribers in the comments.