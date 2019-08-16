Fans wonder why Kylie Jenner looks 10 years older than his age
The other day Kylie Jenner was 22 years old. Businesswoman went to celebrate the holiday in Italy with family and friends. Holiday pictures every day appear in the Network. Upon closer examination of the images the fans were horrified 22 — year-old Kylie looks at least 10 years older than his age.
Fans of the youngest of the sisters Kardashian-Jenner blame plastic surgeons — they say it’s because they changed so much Kylie. Only here the girl herself denies that she went under the knife. In February, Jenner told me that is very afraid of plastic surgery: “People think I redrew my whole face, but it’s not true. I would never do that.”
But he admitted that stabs himself fillers: “They really can dramatically change the appearance”.
However, Kylie is caught in a lie, therefore, to believe a word she shouldn’t. We all remember how she tried for several months to convince fans that her huge lips are just the result of mixing several shades of a pencil, not fillers.
Breasts, butt and nose Cayley also look unnatural — she also corrected injections?
Her Breasts Jenner spoke four years ago: “No, people, I did not put in implants. I just grew up and gained 7 pounds, my body has changed.”
See what Kylie will say this again — why does she look much older?