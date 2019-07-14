Fantastic four: Ashton Kutcher and Mila kunis on a walk with children
July 14, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
This time, reporters once again caught the family while shopping in Los Angeles. Mila out the red carpet for guests who prefer clothing, appeared on the street simply casual. For a walk she chose light-coloured trousers, white sneakers, made the image of a loose white shirt, worn over a black t-shirt.
Ashton is the first time in a long time refused to a favorite baseball cap in which he usually goes for a walk. It is not excluded that the reason for this was 2-year-old Demetrius — chat from under the visor sitting on the shoulders of the baby, which, incidentally, is becoming more and more like your mother, would just be awkward.
READ "It became my whole world": Alexander Kucherenko touching congratulated Dmitry Komarov's day...