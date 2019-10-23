‘Farewell to life’: Apple watch saved the resident of new Jersey after falling off a cliff
A man from new Jersey claims that survived a terrible fall off a cliff in the mountains only because his hand was the Apple watch.
James Prudenciano and page Parusa got lost during a hike in Hartshorne woods Park in middletown last week and then fell off a steep cliff, writes the New York Post.
When it started to get dark, they decided to slip off the cliff, hoping to land on solid ground. But quickly realized that underneath there is nothing but rocks and rivers Navesink.
“I looked down and saw that it was a straight drop to the rocks and into the water,” said 28-year-old Prudenciano.
Parusa jumped into the river and shouted that there was no serious damage.
But Prudenciano landed on a rock and broke his back in three places.
“I really felt that I would die, he said. — For me no way out of this situation. I literally said goodbye to life.”
That’s when the Apple watch automatically dialed 911.
Model Apple Watch, later than Series 4, is a function, which determines when the owner has experienced a serious decline, and asks whether they want to call the emergency services.
If the user is not moving more than a minute, the watch will automatically dial 911 and send the latitude and longitude is the owner of the watch.
Police reported that the couple saved from the river by boat and brought both to the medical center where Prudenciano and Paruse are being treated for injuries.