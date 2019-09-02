Farewell young: in St. Petersburg OMON “congratulated” the first-graders revealing detention…
In St. Petersburg (Russia) on the Day of knowledge in one of the schools invited the Riot police, who during festive events showed students how they detain people.
As transfers TJ, this information was confirmed in the gymnasium № 540, however, to disclose the details of the administration of the school did not. But the experiences shared by the students.
“The car was parked, and about her people. Later it was approached by two more, one police, one of the riot police. From the second ran people, twisted man, loaded into the car, then all turned around and went”, — told one of the students.
The St. Petersburg OMON originally congratulated pupils of the local school and held a demonstration detention on a solemn ruler.
Was 2019 годhttps://t.co/1jgYcoQ6z0
Video: TJournal pic.twitter.com/eUwcvQBTPu
— Mediazone (@mediazzzona) September 2, 2019
As previously reported “FACTS” in the annexed Crimea the occupants of the riot police “Berkut” spent in children’s camp “Laspi” demonstration performance.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter