Farm bodies in South Florida: why it is needed
At first glance this field looks like a normal lug — plenty of grass in places is particularly high. From afar it seems that it is the ideal place for Hiking.
But the fact that the grass in these places is so high only because it for a few weeks harbored the remains of human bodies decompose.
Today Sunny, hot and humid day. If you go out in the field, the smell becomes so unbearable that the eyes are the tears.
In this field of more than a hectare are 15 bodies. All of them without clothes, some are placed in a metal mesh, the other covered with blue plastic. Several bodies in shallow pits, but most just lying on the ground under the open sky.
Every body is surrounded by a plot of dry grass. But here is where the grass will eventually begin to grow rapidly, thanks to additional nutrients.
“Court cemetery”
We are in the forensic anthropology lab of the University of South Florida, located in the countryside near the city of Tampa, next to the County jail.
Although some locals call these places farms of corpses, scientists prefer the term “judicial cemetery” or even “laboratory of taphonomy” (taranome — section paleontology and archeology, the study of regularities of the processes of burial).
Here they study what happens to human body after death.
This outdoor laboratory began operation in 2017. Initially, it was planned to open in the neighboring town of Hillsboro, but it was opposed by local residents who feared that it will attract wild animals and cause an unpleasant smell, and this, in turn, will lead to a drop in property prices.
But it turns out that not only ordinary people doubt whether the existence of such institutions. Some scientists-pathologists have questioned the usefulness and necessity of such grounds.
All of these farms in the USA six, and this year, like the farm will also open here in the UK, Canada and Australia.
Most bodies in this field has been left science dead, although sometimes it is done and their relatives.
The main objective which is put before themselves scientists, is to understand how the human body decomposes and what happens near the place where the corpse lies.
Thus, scientists collect data that contribute to the investigation of crimes and help during forensic examinations.
What happens to the body
“After the death of a person starts a huge number of almost simultaneous processes, says Dr. Erin Kimmerle. — From the natural process of decomposition to the emergence of a certain type of insects and environmental change”.
Dr. Kimmerle — Director of the Institute of forensic anthropology at the University of South Florida. She and her staff believe in the importance of the study of decomposing bodies in real time and in natural environment.
According to her, the process of decomposition of the human body takes place in several stages:
- Fresh corpse: decomposition starts immediately after the cessation of heartbeat, when the body temperature decreases, blood circulation stops, blood starts to accumulate in certain organs;
- Inflating: bacteria begin to remodel the soft tissue, there is a change of skin color. Arise putrid gases, the soft tissue of the frog;
- Active decomposition: this stage is the main loss of body weight. A large part of the soft tissues eaten by the worms or they liquefy and are absorbed by the soil and plants;
- The completion of decomposition: by this time from the soft tissues, almost nothing remains, the activity and the number of bacteria, worms and insects is reduced. If the corpse lies on the Ground, the plants nearby die, observed changes in soil acidity;
- Dry remains: body begins to resemble a skeleton that starts with a face, hands and feet. If this place is high humidity, the body can be mummified. Around the body begins intensive growth of plants as a result of nutrients trapped in the soil.
However, these stages are not fixed — a strong influence on them can provide the environment.
That is why Dr. Kimmerle and its employees reproduce the various conditions on this farm.
Like watching corpses
Some of the dead bodies just laid out on the ground, the other placed in a metal cell cover or plastic wrap.
The researchers observed how the body decomposes in each case, the behavior of the insects, when there are the vultures, coyotes and small rodents.
Sometimes the vultures arrive in large numbers. Hungry animals can break the skin of corpses, tear muscles and pull out the internal organs — even flip body.
All this time the scientists keep a detailed record and photographs of all events. They pay attention to the position of the body: for example, or it is located close to the water, on the earth’s surface or beneath it, in a cage or in the open air.
Geologists and geophysicists work together with them, analyzing the processes occurring in the soil, air, water — everything that happens to vegetation.
When the body turns into a skeleton, he was sent to the so-called dry lab where the bones are cleaned and dried, for later use in educational and research purposes.
How to use it
The collected data can be useful in forensic examination.
Understanding of the natural processes of decomposition can provide information about the time of death, the duration of stay of body in different conditions and even that were transferred after his death.
These data can also shed light on the identity of the deceased. Together with genetic data and analyses of remains of this information can be used in investigations of unsolved crimes.
What about ethics?
Some may regard such studies as shocking, but the doctor Kimmerle says that she doesn’t care.
“As a professional scientist and you learn to distance yourself,” she says, referring to the taboo surrounding the topic of death.
“We often take part in the investigation of the murders, continues the doctor. — The most terrible — to see what man can do with another person”.
There were occasions when the doctor Kimmerle and her colleagues had to talk to the families who lost their children 20 or 30 years ago and are still looking for their remains.
According to her, this work is necessary because in the U.S. since 1980 remain unsolved nearly 250,000 murders.
Since opening in October 2017 “farm” received 50 bodies, donors, another 180 people donating their body after death. Primarily we are talking about the elderly, who are preparing for death.
Ferma does not accept wills from patients with infectious diseases that can infect researchers studying the body.
These institutions provide valuable science information, but there are those who have doubts on this score.
“There are certain problems with such polygons under the open sky,” says Patrick Randolph-Queenie, an expert in the field of criminal anthropology at the University of Central Lancashire, UK.
Although in General the scientist supports the research conducted at these landfills, however, he indicates their imperfection.
“There are many changing variables that cannot be controlled. And you can observe how this leads to difficulties in interpreting the data,” — said the scientist.
In his opinion, now the specialists in this area is not an easy task to move from descriptive data collection systematization and standardization. This will help you to use them for scientific purposes.
At the same time anatomist and anthropologist sue black from University of Lancaster research conducted at the site, are critical. She says she doubts their value using small amounts of data and huge variability.
But there are ethical side of the issue.
“For me, this approach is unacceptable, wrote black in his book 2018” All that remains “. And my aversion is enhanced when I was invited to visit a place like this is kind of a tourist attraction”.
But the doctor Kimmerle convinced that these polygons still have a future: this is evidenced, in particular, the opening of new laboratories in different countries.
“Anyone who understands what we do here and also knows about the practical application of knowledge, no doubt, how much they need,” says Erin Kimmerle.