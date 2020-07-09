Farmer’s market and film screening: how to spend a weekend in new York (10-12 July)
What: Exhibition Of Anima Animals
When: Friday-Sunday, 10-12 July
Where: KASMIN SCULPTURE GARDEN New York, NY 10001
Read more: Anima Animals is a portrait gallery of enchanted characters who embody the author’s carefully thought-out mixture of the archetype, of the kitsch and mystique of the narrative. The brilliant, rosy-cheeked, wide-eyed, divine beings… the Works are enclosed in an ornate wooden frame handmade, extending the traditional boundaries of the image plane.
Otherworldly mannerisms of the characters the artist has borrowed from vintage plush toy 1950-ies. While many of these creatures demonstrate a benevolent smile framed by soft tendrils of fur, curls and silk ribbons, beneath the surface lies a darker tension, hinting at the ghostly resonance of the subconscious.
Cost: From $0
What: an Online course about climate change
When: Friday-Sunday, 10-12 July
Where: Online
Read more: In the entire history of the Earth’s climate has changed many times. For example, the alternating periods of warming and cooling affect the trajectory of the rotation of the Earth around the Sun and the tilt of earth’s axis. And since the beginning of the XX century, scientists have observed an increase in the average temperature of the earth’s surface and relate it to the human impact on the planet.
On this course you will learn what is happening on the planet now and what to expect from future climate. As the climate is changing in the modern era? What happens if the Arctic melts? Who is to blame for global warming? To these and other questions will find answers in the course “climate Change”.
Cost: Free
What: Online course “Philosophy of war”
When: Friday-Sunday, 10-12 July
Where: Online
More info: throughout history, people have fought each other. It is not surprising that the problem of war was in the subject field of philosophy early on in its development. Since ancient times thinkers have asked questions about what is a just war, who is the enemy and what penalties apply. Today, criticism of the military conflict was widespread among the people. However, mankind has come a long way to realize the devastating impact of war. In the lectures of the philosopher Arseniy Kumankov you will learn about the differences between military law and ethics, who are called “enemy of the people” and wars of national States.
Cost: Free
What: Exhibition “the Visible and the invisible”
When: Friday, July 10, from 10:00
Where: 537 West 20th Street New York, 10011
Read more: exhibition of works by Japanese-American sculptor Leo Amino (1911-1989) “Visible and invisible” will be a number of the artist’s works from the 1940s to 1980-ies, including the earlier sculptures that were not previously exhibited.
Amino was born in Taiwan under the auspices of the Japanese colonial rule and educated in Tokyo. In 1929 he immigrated to the United States. During the second Sino-Japanese and world wars of the Amino disappointed in Japanese and American nationalist traditions, to encourage provincialism. Amino shared strong anticonformist and anti-traditionalist philosophy with exiles and refugees of the Bauhaus.
Cost: From $0
What: a drive-in movie/”Black Panther”
When: Friday, July 10, 12:25
Where: 1 Oak St, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Read more: thousands of years ago, five African tribes fought for a meteorite containing the vibranium. One of the soldiers swallowed “heart-shaped herb,” which was struck metal, and obtained superhuman abilities. He became the first “Black Panther” and United all the tribes (except the tribe Jabari) to form people finding wakanda. Over time, vacancy learned to use vibranium for the development of advanced technologies and isolated myself from the world posing as a underdeveloped country.
The film is set after the events narrated in the film “the First avenger: Confrontation.” The plot of T Calla returns home to the isolated country of Wakanda, but when the horizon appears his old enemy, the Royal ability T Chally being tested.
Cost: From $0
What: a Picket of solidarity with the Belarusians
When: Friday, July 10, from 18:00
Where: Ralph Bunche Park, 1st Ave. &, E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017
Read more: Political arrests in Belarus touched upon the Armenian Diaspora around the world. In support of its members get together and go on a strike of solidarity.
Shares in new York you will learn about elections in Belarus, about how to vote, what rules and documents are required, discuss the initiative on the Constitution and other issues.
Cost: Free
What: a drive-in movie/”Jurassic Park”
When: Saturday, July 11, 21:15
Where: Bay Drive-In Theatre NY-26, Alexandria Bay, NY 13607
Read more: “Jurassic Park” (Jurassic Park) — sci-Fi movie of 1993 directed by Steven Spielberg based on the novel by Michael Crichton.
The film is about a fictional island where scientists have created an amusement Park of cloned dinosaurs. John Hammond invites a group of scientists, played by Sam o’neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern, to inspect the Park prior to opening it. Because of sabotage, organized by one of the staff, the dinosaurs break loose, and technicians and visitors attempt to escape.
The head of the company “InGen”, Professor John Hammond, finds a way of recreating dinosaurs through genetic engineering. The genetic material he finds in mosquitoes that millions of years ago drank the blood of dinosaurs, and then, sitting in a tree, got stuck in tree resin, forming inclusions. The missing code fragments in DNA are complemented by snippets of modern amphibians — frogs. Hammond creates a huge Park whose inhabitants — a mixture of many animals.
Cost: $0-7
What: Virtual tour of Greenwich village
When: Saturday, July 11, from 12:00
Where: Online
Read more: during this tour you will learn about the incredible history and legends of the hidden Greenwich village. This area has become one of the most popular in new York. Greenwich village, completely different from the rest of the bustling Manhattan, was the epicenter of some of the most important musical and political movements in American history. Not to mention all the great films and TV shows shot there — from “Sex in the city” to “Friends.”
Cost: Free
What: farmer’s market
When: Saturday, July 11, from 10:00
Where: Hattie Carthan Community Garden, 654A Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11216
More info: Every Saturday until November 21 the people of new York waiting for the farmer’s market. Guests can enjoy fresh fruits and vegetables. You can also visit the petting zoo, farm animals, ride on bike, try fresh smoothies and culinary demonstrations.
Cost: Free
What: a drive-in movie/Despicable me
When: Saturday, July 11, from 10:00
Where: 1 Oak St, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Read more: In Egypt, a group of tourists accidentally noticed that the famous pyramid of Cheops was kidnapped and replaced with an inflatable hoax. Further, the plot is transferred to a man named GRU. He’s a real supervillain, has his own house, reactive transport and army of minions. He doesn’t like any strangers disturbing him. And because of this phobia unfolds a fascinating story of the cartoon.
Cost: From $0
bookmark