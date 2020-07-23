Farmer’s market and stroll through the Botanical garden: how to spend a weekend in new York (24-26 July)
What: a Course about criminology and crime
When: Friday-Sunday, 24-26 July
Where: Online
Read more: On this course you will learn about how scientists are studying criminal behavior, as well as a brief history of organized crime in Russia, the best detectives in the same table and everything you need to know about the song “Murka”.
Cost: Free
What: a drive-in movie/”We”
When: Friday, 24 July, 23:00
Where: 1 Oak St, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Read more: In 1986 a small Adelaide Thomas rests with his parents in Santa Cruz. After some time she separated from her parents and enters the “House of laughter”, the ride is a mirror maze. At some point, she unexpectedly stumbles on standing there his back to her, the girl who exactly looks like her. Adelaide later reunited with their parents, although it is psychologically traumatized and cannot speak.
Currently, adult Adelaide sent to your family beach house in Santa Cruz with her husband, Gabe Wilson, and their children, Zora and Jason. Adelaide, remembering a traumatic incident from her youth, fear of travel; Gabe, trying to impress his friends Josh and kitty Tyler, buys a boat and shrugs off the worries of Adelaide. On the beach Jason wanders off and sees a man in a red jumpsuit standing alone on the beach with bloody and outstretched hands. He doesn’t tell his family about this man, but later paints his portrait.
Cost: From $0
What: Course “How to study effectively”
When: Friday-Sunday, 24-26 July
Where: Online
Read more: the Ability to learn is one of the key skills of the successful person. How to study effectively? What are the laws and life hacks in training? In this course you will understand the patterns of learning, the knowledge of which will help learn more effectively.
Cost: Free
What: farmer’s market
When: Saturday, July 25 from 09:00
Where: Down to Earth Farmers Market Chelsea West 23rd Street New York, NY 10011
Read more: What’s the best way to spend a Saturday than to support local artisans and their varied local produce and products at the permanent farmers ‘ market. Come and stock up on the freshest fruits, vegetables, snacks and many other useful things.
Cost: Free
What: Course on “How the Internet works”
When: Friday-Sunday, 24-26 July
Where: Online
Read more: do You use the Internet. But do you know how it works? If you ever heard of the word domain, routing, IP address, Protocol, port, but not sure what they mean, this course will help you understand! In this course, you will learn about how networks and all the rest of the Internet.
Cost: Free
What: Fight with water pistols
When: Saturday, July 25, from 12:00
Where: Central Park New York, NY 10019
Read more: Fight with water pistols is back in new York. Everyone can take their guns and join in the fun. In connection with the coronavirus, all participants must purchase insurance when you register (worth $3-5).
Price: $0-12
What: a Course about panic attacks
When: Friday-Sunday, 24-26 July
Where: Online
Read more: a Panic attack is a very intense attack of fear or panic, which is necessarily accompanied by somatic (i.e. bodily) reactions: increased blood pressure, rapid heartbeat, sweating, chills, hyperventilation (the person is trying to inhale as much air as possible, and he begins a shortness of breath from too much oxygen). In addition, there may numb various parts of the body, to feel the tingling, dizzy. On this course you will learn how is panic disorder why panic attack can’t faint and how to deal with secondary fears.
Cost: Free
What: a walk in the garden and hunt for butterflies
When: Sunday, 26 Jul, 09:00
Where: Meadowlands Environment Center 2 DeKorte Park Plaza Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
Read more: On this tour you will learn about the habitat of the butterflies, and then walk the route in search of butterflies and native plants. The lecture is held outdoors, be sure to be in a protective face mask. The entrance to the building will be closed. Will set up a separate hunting for butterflies for kids.
Cost: Free
What: What left liberalism is different from the right
When: Friday-Sunday, 24-26 July
Where: Online
Read more: Left and right in politics are often defined according to their relationship to state intervention in the economy. The right generally want the government had fewer opportunities to influence their lives. Leftists defend the right of the state to defend social justice and welcome for progressive social change. On this course you will learn how they differ from each other.
Cost: Free
What: a walk through the Botanical garden in Queens
When: Sunday, July 26, from 10:00
Where: Queens Botanical Garden 43-50 Main Street Flushing, NY 11355
Read more: If you missed the walks in the fresh air, the Botanical garden in Queens opens its doors for visitors. Free entry valid on Wednesday and Sunday. The adherence of the norms of social distancing and the wearing of masks is mandatory. Stay in a garden is limited, so hurry up to reserve a place.
Cost: Free
Dear readers! Please note that in connection with the epidemic of coronavirus infection some events may be cancelled or rescheduled for other dates. So before attending we recommend you to check the information on the website of the organizer.
But we have gathered for you many interesting activities online:
- we offer you to recover in one of 11 virtual tours of new York.
- if you’ve been wanting to visit the best museums and theatres, it is now not leaving the house, do it – just follow this link.
- get free access to online courses, universities in USA here.
- how to spend two weeks at home during the quarantine, see this publication.
- collected here are 50 free courses on a variety of topics
- by clicking on the link, you will be able to visit the most famous castles of Europe
- dozens of free resources to show the isolation we have collected here.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you are looking for in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the websites of the organizers of the details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13338
[name] => Culture
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => kultura-afisha
)
Culture
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13344
[name] => new York
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => nyu-jork
)
New York
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 19078
[name] => weekend in new York
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => vyxodnye-v-nyu-jorke
)
weekend in new York
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 20841
[name] => car cinema
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => avtomobilnyj-kinoteatr
)
car кинотеатрFacebookVkontakte
bookmark