Fashion battle: Vera Brezhneva and Kateryna Kuhar appeared in public in matching outfits (photos)
The famous singer Vera Brezhnev and prima of the national Opera Ekaterina Kuhar, who is a judge of the show “Dances with stars z” and each broadcast shows the original images, we agreed on the fancy ring. Searing brunette and gentle blonde appeared in public wearing matching red outfits, showing their perfect figure and slender legs.
Your image Kateryna Kuhar demonstrated on the set of “League of Laughter”. Luxurious ballerina outfit bragged on his page in Instagram. Kuchar admitted that this dress was hunted by fashionistas all over the world.
In the same outfit was previously seen Tina, she posed in it for a photo shoot in Grazia magazine. This is an outfit from the limited collaboration of the new collection Giambattista Valli x H&M. by the Way, Faith is one of the world representatives who advertises luxury clothes brand.
“It’s just amazing! I was one of the few lucky women in the world, with @kendalljenner and @chiaraferragni that present you a new collaboration @hm with my favorite designer of couture dresses @giambattistavalliparis These limited dresses is a dream! They every girl feel like a Princess!”, — wrote earlier Brezhnev.
