Fashion confusion: Vera Brezhnev criticized for “foreign” dress (photos)
Popular singer Vera Brezhneva, who boasted two of the Russian “Golden gramophone” miscalculated with the outfit. On the red carpet, the star appeared in a spectacular white dress-flower with a deep neckline and high cut.
“This dress is from a young but promising designer” — boasted a 37-year-old Faith behind the scenes, causing delight of the audience.
“Emotions. Thank you for the love. This year it has become more that is why yesterday at the award I won two awards! It is the dream of artist to be heard. Yesterday was a very beautiful happy musical evening”, — signed photo Faith.
As it turned out, a young and promising designer, probably, have forgotten to warn Faith that the dress was created earlier and in the summer it has managed to stand out on the red carpet of the film festival in Sochi the star of the show “Kitchen” Elena Armin van Buuren.
Users in the network argue on whom the same outfit wore it better.
Recall that in the network appeared again rumors of divorce Brezhnev and Meladze. This time the singer didn’t deny and make excuses, she just ignores such news.
