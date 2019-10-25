Fashion shows, traveling and partying: what’s Instagram post in the new “Miss Ukraine universe”…
The new owner of the crown of “Miss Ukraine universe-2019” was the 26-year-old professional model Anastasia Saturday from Zaporozhye. Girl since the childhood is fond of beauty contests, is the winner of the title “Mini miss Zaporozhye”.
Anastasia also deals with web design, enjoys painting and sports choreography, loves fishing.
Previously, she was a natural blonde, but repainted in red color. Says it gave her confidence and brought good luck.
In Instagram Anastasia thanks everyone for the congratulations and publishes a spectacular photo, showcasing your figure. Judging by the publications She works, loves to travel and spend time actively.
She likes expensive champagne.
Not a single glamorous lives Saturday. She visited the hospital of our defenders, they congratulated them on the holiday on October 14.
Model publishes posts in the Ukrainian language, uses poetry.
Also Anastasia has many photos from the catwalk. She has participated in fashion shows of many designers.
It is worth noting that the candid shots of the model are not abused, there are several photos in swimwear relaxing on the buyout can be seen the tattoo on her hip.
Nastia has a boyfriend. However, his name she does not call and does not publish a joint photo. In the network it is only showing off luxury bouquets. According to the contract, it is at least a year to get married.
