Fashion tattoo threatened with heavy metals
Colored tattoos bright colors can lead to leaking of heavy metals in lymph nodes. They also threaten the development of allergic reactions on the new ink, as the study showed.
Ink is not the only thing that remains in our body after applying the tattoo. A new study found that tiny particles of metal from the needle for a tattoo pierce the skin and then reach the lymph nodes. French scientists found that known allergens Nickel and chromium how would splitting from the needle for a tattoo when using the specific bright pigments. First of all, we are talking about a white pigment called titanium dioxide, which is often mixed with light colors like blue, green and red.
Researchers believe that heavy metals are responsible for why some people have severe reactions to tattoos. Scientists want to continue to study the health effects of potentially toxic metals that are contained in the ink for the tattoo. This is very important when considering the huge popularity of tattoos, swept the world. For example, if earlier in Russia, the tattoo was seen exclusively as the prison subculture, and people wanted to get rid of them, there are today’s youth more actively cover their body with drawings, as they are considered very fashionable.
A recent study in the USA showed that 40% of young people aged 18 to 29 years old has at least one tattoo. Half of this group from two to five tattoos and 18% have 6 or more. Meanwhile, the science is still unknown what kind of impact the tattoo has on the human body.