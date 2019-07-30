“Fast and furious” without VIN Diesel and other premiere of the week: what to watch in the cinema at the weekend (video)
In Ukrainian rolling out five new films. Two films claim to be called the premiere week. This is the American blockbuster “the fast and the furious: Hobbs and a Show”, the shooting of which was spent $ 200 million, and the winner of Cannes international film festival, Korean film “Parasites”. Fans of European cinema got the opportunity to see new work by one of the leading French actors Jean Dujardin “Deerskin” and Scandinavian drama “Queen of hearts”. Those wishing to tickle your nerves may be interested in the American-Swedish horror movie “Solstice”.
“The fast and the furious: Hobbs and Show” (USA, Universal Pictures, action, budget — $ 200 million) 16+
The series of films “fast and furious” is the most profitable in the history of the American Studio Universal. The first film was released in 2001 and gathered 207,3 million dollars. The main role in the film played by Paul Walker, VIN Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez. In the second part (2003) Diesel and Rodriguez was not removed. The main female role went to Eva Mendes. Box office amounted to $ 236,3 million dollars. “Fast and the furious: Tokyo drift” appeared in 2006 and was unsuccessful. He gathered 158,5 million dollars in world hire and the cost of shooting in the amount of $ 85 million. Fans of the series did not like that the film was missing their favorite characters. The Studio took into account the criticism.
“The fast and the furious 4” in 2009 brought 363,2 million dollars in the same budget as that of the third part. In the project back Paul Walker, VIN Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez. “The fast and the furious 5” was even more successful — 626,1 million dollars at the box office. The film new stars Dwayne Johnson, Gal gadot, Elsa Pataky. Universal decided to slow down. “Fast and furious 6” were prepared with special care. He was released in may 2013. The four main performers fully determined — Walker, Diesel, Johnson, Rodriguez. Box office amounted to $ 788,7 million dollars.
Also read: Dwayne Johnson: “At the age of 15, I miraculously had saved his mother, threw himself under a truck”
Then he began shooting “Furious 7”. However, in November 2013, Paul Walker died tragically in a car accident. The tragedy has shocked fans of the franchise. Some believed that this shooting new parts should stop. And yet, the seventh part was released. The premiere took place in April of 2015. The picture includes all the scenes that managed to pull the Walker. The script was rewritten. There are new actors — Jason Statham, Kurt Russell. But the main role still played Diesel, Rodriguez, Johnson. “Furious 7” has grossed 1 billion 516 million dollars! Critics believe that the success of the picture provided, as it cynically sounds, the death of Paul Walker.
“Fast and furious 8” emerged in April 2017. The star structure has remained almost unchanged — Diesel, Johnson, Rodriguez, Statham, Russell, Pataki. Added Scott Eastwood and Charlize Theron. This part also broke into the elite club of films whose fees exceeded one billion dollars. The picture brought Universal 1 billion 239 million dollars. However, during the filming there was a quarrel between Diesel and Johnson. They remained dissatisfied with each other and refused to play together again. Dwayne was supported by Jason Statham.
The leadership of the Studio has found an ingenious way out of a seemingly stalemate. Diesel and some of the actors who starred in the project from the very beginning, the audience will see in the “fast and Furious 9”. And the “rebels” led by Johnson and Statham was offered to play in the so-called spin-off. The film was called “fast and furious: Hobbs and the Show.” Withdrew its Director, David Litch (“Deadpool 2” and “the Atomic blonde”). The shooting took place in the UK. The action takes place mainly in London. So the cast is strengthened British movie stars — the winner of the award “Oscar” Helen Mirren (“the Queen”) and Idris Elba (TV’s “Luther”, films “the Avengers” and “Thor”). Also starred British actress Vanessa Kirby (TV’s “castle” in the movies “Everest” and “Mission: impossible — Folaut”).
“Parasites” (South Korea, Barunson E&A, a black Comedy, with a budget of 13.2 million dollars) 16+
The film is directed by PON Joon-Ho made a splash in may on 72-the m the Cannes international film festival, won the main prize — “Gold palm branch”. Family Ki Energy lives in the basement and interrupted scanty earnings, collecting a package of pizza. The situation changes when the eldest son of the CI Wu through a friend’s recommendation, fake diploma and natural charm gets a job as an English tutor to the daughter of the businessman of the Pack. Once in the house of a rich man, a young man finds a very unusual way to solve the problems of his family. PON Joon-Ho, Cannes, was named best Director. “Parasites” also won the main prize of the International film festival in Sydney in June.
“Deer skin” (France, Atelier de production, Comedy, budget: $ 3.3 million) 16+
The film was presented at Cannes international film festival in may. It took Director Quentin Dupie (“Wrong cops,” “On guard!”). The main role is played by the winner of the award “Oscar” Jean Dujardin (“Artist”). He plays a man who in any case was reluctant to buy a designer jacket from deerskin. For the sake of the film’s protagonist is willing to go even to crime. In the Comedy also starred Adele anel (“Unknown”).
“Queen of hearts” (Denmark — Sweden, Nordisk Film Production, drama, budget: $ 3 million) 16+
The main role in the film was played by a famous Danish actress, Trine Dyrholm. In the Scandinavian countries it has collected during his career many awards. Ukrainian viewers known for the films “a Royal affair” and “Who I am”. The Director may El-Tuhi tells the story of a woman who has had a brilliant legal career. She has a wonderful family — husband, two daughters. But her life changes with the advent of the son of her husband from his first marriage. Between the young man and the heroine of the novel breaks out, for which she is willing to risk it all.
“Solstice” (USA — Sweden, A24, horror, budget: $ 9 million) 16+
The main character is in deep emotional drama. Her sister killed their parents and killed herself. After this tragedy, a year passed, but the girl can not get rid of the terrible thoughts haunting her. Together with her boyfriend and his buddies, she goes to Sweden to participate in the ancient celebration of the solstice. It turns out that the local pagan worship is not so harmless… took a picture of the American Director Ari Aster (“Reincarnation”). Starring British actress Florence Pugh (“Passenger”) and American actor Jack Raynor (“CIN”). In the U.S. the movie was released on July 3 and collected 28.5 million dollars.
).
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter