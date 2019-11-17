“Fast love”: Dmitry Shepelev was criticized for the first joint photo of bride
Known Russian TV presenter, the father of the late singer Jeanne Friske Dmitry Shepelev, who first told me about his lady and about the history of their acquaintance, ceased to hide a new hobby and decided to put a joint photo on his official page in social network Instagram, writes “Lenta.ru”.
The fans liked that in the picture Dmitri gently kisses his beloved, and her face in this moment is lit up by a radiant smile.
At the same time they are obviously a bit puzzled review Shepeleva snapshot.
“There is since booming the news, if I get married, I decided to have to ask you, how did you introduce your children to your new partner? In our case, Kate left so that our children met first — they went to the same kindergarten. So, it turns out that Kate introduced our children. We have not yet begun to meet, and the children were inseparable. By the way, they are still best friends. How are you?”— asked the husband of Jeanne Friske of their followers.
Devoted fans immediately began to congratulate Shepelev: “Huge happiness to you and your children!” “Well, finally a photo of the team appeared in the ribbon! Council Yes love”, “Happiness to you. Don’t listen to anybody”.
In their opinion, Dmitry should not go to monks after the death of a loved one.
At the same time there were those who criticised the TV presenter for his choice and behavior: “I wish you Jeanne kissed!”, “Still, the word partner is somehow jarring, And sad and joyous. Love and a long happy life, Quickly you love”, “Traded our Jeanne for some obscure, eh”.
As you know, Dmitry Shepelev told repeatedly that his life was a loved one, but long concealed love affair with his new beloved, which was created by designer Ekaterina Tulupova.
Recall that the famous TV presenter from Belarus consisted in a civil marriage with singer Zhanna Friske from 2012 until her death. They had a son Platon, which is currently six years. The singer died on 15 June 2015 from an inoperable brain tumor.
As previously reported “FACTS”, according to media reports, Dmitry Shepelev has no plans to hold a big celebration in honor of their wedding. Lovers plan a modest sign in Moscow and to travel. Couple likes to have a rest with children abroad. They were spotted earlier at a resort in Italy. Recently Dmitry and Ekaterina went to Germany.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter