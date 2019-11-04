Fat baseball fan I laugh Network the trick
An interesting incident occurred after the match of the final series Major League baseball (MLB) between “Washington Natinals” and “Houston Astros”.
About it writes TCH.
When the final siren has fixed a victory “Washington Natinals”, one of the fans decided emotionally to celebrate this success. He tore his shirt, and then effectively went around the podium. Given the fact that it has a bit of excess weight, from the outside it looks very funny.
On the official page of ESPN this video has been viewed over five million users.
Note that the “Washington Natinals” thanks to this victory, for the first time in the history became the winner of the MLB. The final series score 4:3.
Enjoy this, @Nationals fans! #WorldSeries
(via @KelynSoong)pic.twitter.com/nzqZYJnLPF
— ESPN (@espn) October 31, 2019