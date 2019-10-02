Fat deposits on the eyelids can be hazardous to health
For many fat deposits on the eyelids – xanthelasmas – are primarily an aesthetic problem. But it can also be a dangerous warning signal, and if you notice the characteristic nodules around the eyes, it is better to consult a doctor.
According to the data published in the British Medical Journal, xanthelasmas , which can occur on the eyelids, can indicate high cholesterol and susceptibility to heart disease. Scientists have found that people with fatty nodules on the eyelids often suffer from diseases of the cardiovascular system.
Studies have shown that xanthelasmas usually occur in men and women at the age ranging from 40 years. It was found that half had their people suffered from high cholesterol.
“Fat deposits on the eyelids does not necessarily mean that you have a heart condition. However, it is advisable to contact the doctor,” gave advice to the experts.
According to them, many people surgically remove the nodules on the eyelids for aesthetic reasons, but they only get rid of the warning signal, not from the problem.
Do not ignore the appearance of fatty nodules on the eyelids, noted the experts.
The study is the problem of Danish scientists have shown that there is a connection between xanthelasma and heart disease. It turned out that for men aged 70 to 79 years who have removed xanthelasma, the risk of cardiovascular disease was higher by 12% than men, not having such nodules. Women have a similar risk was raised by 8%..