Fat helps to excrete carcinogens
The fat is useful even for excess weight. Its consumption is an excellent prevention of cancer, promoting the excretion of carcinogens.
My professional opinion about the benefits of fat was expressed by the dietician Ludmila Denisenko. The expert said that in moderation, fat is one of the most useful for human health food sources of fat. This fat, noted nutritionist, does not lead to the appearance of cellulite or deposits on the abdomen, thighs and buttocks – these problems are related to the problem of excessive absorption of calories and not a specific product.
Moreover, even if the excess weight is fat still useful. However, in this case, the nutritionist recommends to strictly follow the intake of fat is to eat it not more than 30 grams two to three times a week.
According to Ludmila Denisenko, fat does not accumulate radionuclides in themselves and in itself is a means of “driving” the body of harmful components. Up to 40% of the fat is unsaturated fatty acids, which, when ingested, can bind and excrete out the toxins.
“Most of the carcinogens are soluble in fats, which the body gets fat, and then excreted,” said the nutritionist.
Also added Denisenko, Salo is rich in this trace mineral like selenium. From its content in the body depend on the strength of the immune system, the external beauty, the mechanisms of appetite control. In this plan the fat is particularly useful for sportsmen, pregnant women, nursing mothers and smokers, said the expert.