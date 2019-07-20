“Fat women don’t go to heaven”: the priest paid for a provocative statement
In the city of são Paulo in Brazil, a priest Marcelo Rossi began his presentation with the statement that women who are overweight are not able to get into heaven.
“Fat women don’t go to heaven”, said the Holy father.
He later explained that thus wanted to save parishioners from gluttony, writes Metro.
But the priest did not have time to explain the true meaning of his words, because at this point, aggressive plump girl ran on stage and pushed shepherd down.
“About 50 thousand shocked the faithful rose from their seats during a sudden fall of the priest from the stairs on the floor” — says the article.
The Church later said that the pastor was unharmed. At the present time all pray for the state of his Zdorovya.
Video drop has acquired immense popularity in different parts of the globe that is hardly surprising — in many countries there are women with curvaceous, lovely roundness which like men.
Of course, many have viewed the movie people condemned the act full ladies, faced priest from the scene, but the victim himself too little sympathetic — say, whether a simple servant of the Church to take responsibility for who gets into heaven and who is not?