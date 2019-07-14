Fatal accident in Russia overturned a bus with dozens of passengers (video)
In the Arkhangelsk district of Bashkortostan of the Russian Federation overturned in a ditch the bus in which there were 39 passengers. The accident killed six people, another ten were injured, including one child, reports “Interfax”.
It is reported that the incident occurred with the bus King Long XMQ on the route between Ufa and Beloretsk. The bus was supposed to come to Ufa, and then to go to Naberezhnye Chelny.
During an accident people are caught in the damaged vehicle.
Eight victims were taken to hospitals in the city of Ufa, including a child. The place offers 14 of ambulance crews, including three from Ufa and three crews of aircraft and a team of psychologists. All passengers — residents of Tatarstan.
The investigative Committee of Russia opened a criminal case under two articles of the criminal code: “Violation of traffic rules and operation of vehicles, entailed on imprudence death of two and more persons” and “services that do not meet the requirements of safety, entailed on imprudence death of two and more persons”.
