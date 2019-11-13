Fatal accidents, chaos at airports, closed schools: the United States covered abnormal frosts
Millions of Americans have faced the threat of heavy frosts, cold expand and strengthen its position in the United States. Everywhere from the Great lakes to New England, people out of snow drifts and on icy roads killed at least 5 people, including an eight-year girl. What is happening with the weather in America and what to expect residents in the near future?
Due to the icy roads near Youngstown, Ohio, one after another has faced 50 cars, resulting in 2 people were seriously injured. According to CBS News, West of Hudson numerous clashes led to the fact that the car went off the road into a ditch. South of Syracuse, new York, the night bus with 7 passengers overturned on its side after the driver lost control.
Information about snowfall comes from the northeast and the Great lakes. In Buffalo, state new York, almost 9 inches (23 cm) of snow broke the record of 77-year-old. In some parts of Northern Michigan received more than 30 inches (76 cm) of snow.
With lake superior in Minnesota rose a thick steam when the temperature there fell to zero, and Chicago set a new record low at 7 degrees (-14 C). But even more unusual sight was the snow pushed so far South, to Richmond, Virginia and Nashville, Tennessee.
In New England, and three students from the University of Maine stuck in water during the field research in freezing conditions — they were on a rescue boat.
Dead and hospitalized after accidents in Ohio
In a car accident on highway 80 in Richfield, Ohio, Tuesday morning killed a woman. Crash with 16 cars happened at 8:45 am. 21-year-old Audrey brown was pronounced dead at the scene. On highway 70 Tuesday morning, also killed the driver of the semi — trailer he crashed into the infirmary and flew from the cockpit.
3 people were sent to the hospital, 2 of them in critical condition, (age 22 and 62 years old) after numerous accidents involving trucks near Youngstown, Ohio. Early reports indicated that the crash occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m., involved more than 50 cars, but this information is specified.
According to the Ministry of transport of the state of Ohio, another accident on I-76 led to the closure of interstate 80 and route 46 to Highway Ohio. The Western part of I-80 in Austintown was also closed from salt springs road to the Highway. Another accident also involving several semi-trailers, occurred in Mercer County.
Snowfall in Maine and accident in new Hampshire and Vermont
In Northern Maine, the level of snow reaches a foot (30 cm), while winter storm moves through the region. At the same rate the snow accumulated in Northern Vermont. The roads were slippery in Maine, new Hampshire and Vermont. Across the region, dozens of events were postponed or cancelled due to the weather. Maine’s Governor Janet mills has postponed the opening of official offices on Tuesday.
A detective from Vermont Lieutenant John-Paul Schmidt reported that on Tuesday morning there have been several accidents in the southern part of Vermont. Drivers are recommended to be careful.
Record low temperatures in Arkansas and Tennessee
Three cities in Arkansas and Tennessee met with record low temperatures, while winter storm crept through the middle of the American South. The national weather service reported that in the cities of Memphis and Jackson on Tuesday was recorded 21 degrees (-6 C) and 19 degrees (-7 C), respectively (the previous record was 23 and 21, respectively, -5 and -6 C). In Arkansas became a champion Jonesboro — 20 degrees (minus 6.6 C). In Tennessee fell a little snow, some schools have cancelled lessons, others delayed the start of the school day.
Anomalous snowfall in Buffalo, new York
The level of snow precipitation exceeded 10 inches (25 cm) at the airport in Buffalo by Tuesday morning, which made the first significant snowfall in new York, a record for this date. Records of the National weather service show that 8.7 inches (22 cm) of snow fell until noon. Tuesday broke the record of 5.3 inches (13.4 cm), established in 1942. Similar level of rain fell in Rochester, where it was reported about the numerous schools closings and delays to start the day.
A bus carrying 7 passengers, overturned on its side on a snow-covered highway South of Syracuse. No one was seriously hurt, the police assumes that the culprit was speeding, is reasonable for such weather conditions.
Record low temperature in 6 cities of Kansas
A cold front that froze a large part of Kansas, has installed at least 6 of weather records. The national weather service reports that Tuesday morning in Wichita, Salina, Russell, Dodge city, garden city and Medsin-Lodge set a record low temperature.
The lowest temperature was in garden city -1 (-18 C), breaking the record of 7 degrees (-14 C), set in 2018. Highest temperature in six cities was in Wichita 8 degrees (-13 C), breaking the former record of 9 degrees (-12,7 With). Wichita, Salina, Dodge city and Medsin-Lodge broke a record set in 1911.
“Colder longer”
The national weather service said that Tuesday and Wednesday could experience record cold from the southern plains to the Mississippi valley to the Great lakes and beyond, thanks to the Arctic air mass that reached significant parts of the Midwest and East coast. The temperature is predicted below zero down to the southern coast of the Texas Gulf.
It is expected that records will be broken and Chicago. Meteorologist Kevin Burke said the high will reach 21 degrees (-6 C), which is 7 degrees lower than the previous record set on November 12. Low temperatures in Illinois, Wisconsin and Iowa could fall to single digits.
“It’s pretty much the cold is colder nowhere — the weather at this time of the year that could break records across the region,” says Burke.
4 people died because of bad conditions on the roads
According to officials in car accidents related to snow, ice and poor driving conditions, has killed at least 4 people.
In Michigan, 3 people were killed in a car crash with two vehicles, according to a post on Facebook of the County Sheriff’s Department Eaton.
“It is believed that the cause of this disaster was the very bad road conditions, but the investigation is still ongoing,” he wrote in the Sheriff’s office.
In Kansas, according to Kansas Highway Patrol, 8-year-old girl died when the car lost control on the icy road. The car crossed the center line and crashed into a car, where the kid was.
In the North-East is expected to more than 30 cm of snow
In the coming days in some parts of the North-East is expected to more snow. The national weather service said the Northern Maine could face from 10 to 14 inches (25-36 cm) of snow in some parts of Central and Northern Vermont will drop a foot (30 cm) of snow. Fewer expected in the Northern part of new Hampshire, in some parts of Western Maine and the foothills. Low temperatures will persist throughout the environment and will continue.
In Chicago canceled more than 1,000 flights and skidded off the runway the plane
Airlines at the airports O’hare and midway canceled more than 1,000 flights due to snow conditions. The heavy snowfall is expected to reach 3-6 inches (7.5-15 cm) of precipitation expected in the Northern and Central parts of Chicago. The total rainfall in the city will be 2-4 inches (5-10 cm).
An American Airlines flight from Greensboro, North Carolina, slid off the runway at Chicago’s international O’hare airport on Monday morning after landing. None of the 38 passengers or three crew members were not injured.
Accidents and injuries on the roads of St. Louis
Monday in the St. Louis area was registered 61 accident due to snow. 9 people were injured in these traffic accidents. The snow has also worsened the traffic on some interstates. On one of them the truck blocked all traffic in the East direction, while, on the other hand blocked the road, another wagon, leaving free only one lane in an easterly direction.