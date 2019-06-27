Fatal emergency plane in Russia: a passenger filmed the moment of the collapse on video
In the Russian city, where there was a fatal air incident with a passenger plane, the investigation into the causes of the emergency. This can help videos taken by passengers of An-24 during an emergency landing.
According to the preliminary version, the aircraft in flight engine failure, had to return to airport of departure. Landing in Moscow was difficult, with the failed engine crew failed to keep the ship within the runway. The plane went beyond the runway, collided with a building and caught fire.
The liner is almost completely burned out. The pilot and mechanic were killed. Of the 43 passengers on Board and seven needed hospitalization.
Recall, 5 may in Russia already burned the plane. Due to a lightning strike liner had to return to the airport “Sheremetyevo”. Awasuno burned down during the crash. Killed 41 people.
