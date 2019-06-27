Fatal emergency plane in Russia: a passenger filmed the moment of the collapse on video

| June 27, 2019 | News | No Comments

Смертельное ЧП с самолетом в России: пассажир снял момент крушения на видео

In the Russian city, where there was a fatal air incident with a passenger plane, the investigation into the causes of the emergency. This can help videos taken by passengers of An-24 during an emergency landing.

According to the preliminary version, the aircraft in flight engine failure, had to return to airport of departure. Landing in Moscow was difficult, with the failed engine crew failed to keep the ship within the runway. The plane went beyond the runway, collided with a building and caught fire.

The liner is almost completely burned out. The pilot and mechanic were killed. Of the 43 passengers on Board and seven needed hospitalization.

Recall, 5 may in Russia already burned the plane. Due to a lightning strike liner had to return to the airport “Sheremetyevo”. Awasuno burned down during the crash. Killed 41 people.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.