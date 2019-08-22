Fateful beauty: Megan Fox at the premiere of “the Battle of Jansari” in South Korea
At the Seoul premiere of the Korean film “the Battle of Jansari”, in which the main role was played by Megan Fox.
The actress arrived to present the picture and looked great in a black jumpsuit with a deep neckline, which she complemented with black pumps and red lipstick. It was obvious that Megan felt awkward among the public, speaking only in Korean, but I tried not to be embarrassed — answered questions on the film and smiled.
The painting “the Battle of Jansari” tells about the historical operations of UN during the Korean war, which failed to repel invading North Korean and Chinese troops. In the actual battle of Jansari in 1950 772 student-soldiers landed in the province of Angari and was able to block the supply route of the enemy.
Megan plays the role of the American journalist Marguerite Higgins, who covered the events at the front. The soldiers called Margarita as their mascot: she lived with them on the front lines, slept on the ground and fed dry rations.
In 1951, Higgins was awarded the Pulitzer prize.