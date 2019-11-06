Father in the garbage, grandma in the woods: Stas Peha shocked recognition of loved ones
The grandson of the famous Soviet singer Edita Piekha Stas, who confessed to drug addiction and survived a heart attack, shocked candid confessions about loved ones. In “million dollar Secret”, he told me that his father Petras Gerulis vegetate on the outskirts of Vilnius in nischite. It can often be seen on the street with tramps, he eats in the dining room for the poor. The man complains that he has nothing to eat.
“I have big debts. I have nothing to eat” — says Petras.
Stas explained that the father left the family when he was less than a year. Since then they have hardly seen each other. In 2014, Stas tried to establish a relationship with the father, invited him to visit. But native people never got close. Their relationship was the fact that Stas sent him the money. He admitted that his father suffers from a mental disorder. This diagnosis was transmitted to him.
Peha also said that his famous grandmother leads a reclusive lifestyle. She almost never leaves his country house. Edita loves to chat with the grandson.
“Grandma is friends with my only wife Natasha. She loves her very much. Natasha often brings his son to the grandmother, they have their own communication”, — said the singer.
After the program on Peha has fallen with criticism and accusations. Like, how you can prevent that his father lived in such conditions. Brother stood up his sister Erica.
“A huge wave of negativity to our mother fell. But really to help his father Stas is her initiative. She asked me to take care of dad”, — said Eric Bystrov. She says that Stas had not renounced his father always helped him.
“For many years Stas helps his father. But Petras has a certain diagnosis, how much would it money or was given, he will dispose of them in accordance with its status”, — the sister of the artist.
Recall that Stas Pieha 39 years. he admitted that he grew up a tough kid, at age six began to smoke, soon to be introduced to alcohol, spent several years in an orphanage. It was brought up there was no one: the mother of Ilona Bronevitskaya was busy at work, grandma Edita was all the time on tour. 13 years old boy addicted to hard drugs. After treatment he was able to overcome addiction and in 2008 opened her own rehabilitation centre for drug addicts.
In 2014, Stas Peha married model Natalya Graczkowski, who bore him a son Pete. But their Union did not last long. In 2017 it became known about the separation of the couple. They parted, but to formalize the divorce did not. Stas calls Natalia wife, provides her and her son financially.
