Father is a conservative first, not wanted to look after a kitten, and then refused to give it back
Sometimes animals are not what they seem. Tested it on himself, the father of Hira Khalid, the girls, who took to his kitten.
Hira was supposed to go on a week-long training, and a toddler the bill to leave was not with anyone. Then she turned to her parents.
Bill is such a cutie!
First the father of Hira flatly refused, mindful of how harmful was their old cat. However, take a fluffy miracle still had.
However, after a few days the girl got this photo
The fact of the self from the father is very surprised, because the man was never configured for this kind of thing.
In addition, the father wrote that he was attached to the bill. So much that he didn’t want to give it back. The photo was proof.
Well, Hira was stunned, but in a pleasant sense. Father really was sad saying goodbye to the cat, and now she is thinking about how to give parents another.