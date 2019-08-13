Father Kylie Jenner confused her with her sister
American supermodel and businesswoman Kylie Jenner, who is the youngest billionaire in the world, celebrated its 22nd anniversary on a luxury yacht off the coast of Italy.
Boyfriend Kylie Travis Scott, who had previously covered the floor in her mansion with a thick layer of rose petals directly on the day of birth was presented to the mother of his eight month old daughter, Stormy, luxurious, custom-made diamond necklace with the logo of her cosmetic brand Kylie Cosmetics, reports the Chronicle.info with reference on the Facts.
But the father is transgender Kylie, a former American athlete-track and field athlete Bruce Jenner, who changed her sex and name, becoming Kathleen Jenner, was unpleasantly surprised by the youngest daughter. As the newspaper writes Radar Online, 69-year-old caitlyn posted in social networks picture, which she (when he was still Bruce) posing with a young daughter And signed photo: “Life was so simple then, but now life is so good. Happy birthday to my baby Kylie Jenner”. Except dad messed up their children by posting a photo with her older sister Kylie, Kendall Jenner. After the ridicule in the network Caitlin replaced the picture on the photo where she is depicted with both daughters. “Well, right. Better not to risk it. So just do not be mistaken!”, — joked the users of social networks.
As men Caitlin was married three times. His first wife was Christy Scott from 1972 to 1981. To this marriage were born a son Burton and a daughter Cassandra. Bruce then married actress Linda Thompson, with whom he has two sons — Brandon and Brody. And in 1991, Jenner married Kris Kardashian (thus becoming stepfather to Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Rob Kardashian), who bore him, Kendall and Kylie. They divorced in 2015, when Jenner announced that changes sex.
Currently, Caitlin is going to marry 22-year-old model Sophia Hutchins, who is also transgender, and was previously a man.