Father Lomachenko got a unique zone for the contribution to development of Boxing (photos, video)
In the framework of the 57th Congress of the world Boxing Council (WBC) held in cancún, a special award was given to Anatoly Lomachenko coach his son Basil, and another of our compatriot Alexander Usik.
Special belt for his significant contribution to the development of Boxing mentor has received from the hands of their wards.
El momento en que @VasylLomachenko y @usykaa entregan a Papá Lomachenko un reconocimiento por su gran trabajo con el boxeo#wbccancun57 pic.twitter.com/R0PamWERH3
— Erika Montoya (@LaKiks) 21 Oct 2019
Recall that in the current year, Vasyl Lomachenko had two fights, knocking out the Brit Anthony Kroll and won on points over his compatriot Luke Campbell. As for the Mustache, Alexander made a successful debut in the heavyweight division, winning by TKO American Chazza Witherspoon.
Vasyl Lomachenko
Alexander Usik was snapped in Cancun
.
