Father of Jeanne Friske advice on how to help Zavorotnyuk
For the love of the actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk worried thousands of fans, friends, colleagues and those who themselves have experienced loss. Supported the actress and her family the father of the popular singer Zhanna Friske, who died from cancer in 2015, Vladimir Borisovich. He advises relatives of Anastasia in a difficult time as it is possible to spend more time with her, communicate and bring their little daughter Mila.
According to Vladimir Friske, family has always been close to Joan in the last days of her life.
“Jeanne wanted to the last breath to be with Plato. And I think that’s right. If possible and the situation allows, let often bring Nastya, the daughter. This is important, believe me”, — said Vladimir Borisovich.
He said that the best medicine in this situation is to love and care for loved ones.
“This disease is no cure, it is incurable today. All the days that the allotted Nastia, you have to be with her. Even if she’s unconscious, it still feels the presence of loved ones, their love. My Elya felt it. When we approached her and took the hand, her pulse always quickened”, — said Vladimir Borisovich.
As previously reported by media near Anastasia is her husband Peter Chernyshev and mother. The actress has an adult daughter and son from his first marriage, and little Mila.
Recall, rossm said that Anastasia Zavorotnyuk is in reanimation of one of the Moscow clinics. She’s in a coma, on a ventilator. There were reports that the actress had developed pneumonia and multiple organ failure. Native actress her condition does not comment.
