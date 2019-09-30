Father of Jeanne Friske has had a difficult heart surgery
The father died four years ago of cancer Jeanne Friske had a serious operation on the heart. The man was discharged from the hospital and is undergoing rehabilitation.
The health of Vladimir Friske was undermined by the illness and death of his beloved daughter, and then the scandals with Shepelev for a grandson, proceedings for the money and the debt has not gone unnoticed.
In recent times the health of a 67 year old man left much to be desired. Vladimir Borisovich constantly felt pain in the chest. After examination doctors insisted on immediate surgery. Vladimir Friske developed coronary artery disease that could lead to tragic consequences.
“I felt really bad, — said the “StarHit” dad Jeanne. — Talked to a doctor, a cardiologist of the highest category Irina Grishina, which has long been treated. Came to the conclusion that surgical intervention is necessary. Showed three stent on the heart. Feeling better, though hard to recover after anaesthesia. Two and a half weeks ago was discharged. But still faces a long recovery. And yet physical activity and need to diet”.
which is also fighting serious illness, surrounded by her love and care.
We will remind, the son of Jeanne Friske Plato lives with his father, Dmitry Shepelev. The TV presenter recently admitted how hard it is to build a personal life with children.
Also, “FAKTY” wrote that died of cancer a young fan of Zhanna Friske, which the singer during his life was helping to fight the disease.
