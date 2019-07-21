“Father” strikes at “thieves in law”: “looking” for Minsk Rashad was sent to jail on…
In Belarus, the Minsk district court sentenced to 10 years in prison “thief in law” Rashad Ismailov (Rashad Ganja), who was arrested in November 2018 for the illegal trafficking of weapons and drugs. Reports about it “Sputnik Belarus”.
Along with him was also arrested two accomplices — they were 8 and 6 years in prison respectively. During the carried-out searches in addition to drug-law enforcers seized Makarov pistol, a TT pistol and 14 live ammunition to them. In addition to weapons and ammunition. Later investigation revealed that the crime boss arrived in the country on a fake passport.
During the investigation it was set that Ganja is “looking” for the Azerbaijani Diaspora of the famous thief-in-law Nadir Salifov (Lot Guli).
The consequence does not exclude that the crime boss has arrived in Belarus is on behalf of the huli, as previously in 2017 was sent to Abkhazia to support Nico Dgebuadze (nick Gagra) in the redistribution of spheres of influence in the South of Russia and in the countries of the Caucasus region with the Abkhaz “legalist” Raul Barba (Pisa). However, the showdown ended in a shootout in which Pisa shot and Rashad, and Nico Gagra.
That is why Ganja began to resort to the services of protection. However, it was other reasons. So, in January 2017 Ismailov announced that Azerbaijan thief in law Rovshan Lankaran killed on his orders in revenge for the murder in the spring of 2016 in Moscow is a reputable businessman Jambulat Shamil oglu, and the death of Rovshan Lankaran there are still many who want revenge.
According to others, and Ganja could come to find out relationships with others “legalist” Sasha Kushner, as the eye called him “not a thief”.
