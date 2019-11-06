“Fatum terminator” with Schwarzenegger pushed “the Joker” at the box office
“Terminator: Doom”, launched in cinemas on 31 October, confidently took the lead in world hire. In the first weekend, the movie directed by Tim Miller managed to collect 125,7 million dollars, surpassing the second place “the Joker”, which is already the sixth week.
Now no one doubts that the new “Terminator” will be worth the cost (shooting at a cost of 185 million dollars) and will bring a good profit. Critics give the film mostly positive reviews. Many believe that the success of the film the audience was largely facilitated by the return to the project is James Cameron (Cameron acted as a producer and co-writer) and Linda Hamilton. They participated in the filming of this popular series since 1991, when he released “Terminator 2: judgment day”. It is noted charismatic game Arnold Schwarzenegger.
About the new “terminator” and about himself Arnold Schwarzenegger said in a Frank interview, the exclusive right to the publication of which in Ukraine “FACTS” received from The Interview People.
Movie trailer here.
