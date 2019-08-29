Favorite dish Irina Shayk on vacation
The supermodel shares his gourmet tastes
Irina Shayk spends a carefree vacation on the blue coast, frequent posting Chronicles of their vacation “way of life”. “The next series” dedicated to Italian food. As repeatedly admitted Irina in an interview, she loves to eat. The model has a good appetite (and judging by the luxurious shape — fast metabolism), and yet it is the carbohydrate addict: loves all kinds of pasta, dumplings and pastries. I remember, right after the birth of her daughter Leah and her weakness are pancakes with chocolate spread! Another confirmation of the gourmet tastes of the Shake is a favorite pasta in the stories that she eats for lunch and dinner. Exemplary Mediterranean recipe — spaghetti with seafood: mussels, shrimp and octopus with tomatoes, herbs and olive oil.
By the way, if you remember about the etiquette: spaghetti is the most versatile pasta in Italy. A big misconception to believe that it is desirable to apply the sauce. Including its traditional accompaniment, so-called ALLO-‘olio base of olive oil and garlic used in the dish Irina.