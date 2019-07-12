Favorite mansion of Marilyn Monroe for sale
The famous house where Marilyn Monroe once often, looking for a new owner! It became known that the mansion, a total area of about 1 130 square metres were for sale for $ 115 million. The house was built in the 1930s by architect Robert D. Farquhar.
Mansion with a great history comes with nine bedrooms and ten bathrooms. The house is decorated with marble fireplaces, crystal chandeliers and gilded fixtures. The three-storey Villa also has a basement and a lift. On the plot there is a guest house, separate room for staff accommodation and a large swimming pool.
In different years, lived in the house many Hollywood celebrities. First it was owned by the founder of the Studio 20th Century Fox, Joseph Schenk, who is regularly credited with an affair with Marilyn Monroe. The actress in the house is not lived, but loved to visit the house of Joseph and, according to rumor, held at the mansion quite some time.
After Schenk owners of the house were actor Tony Curtis and American pop-rock Duo spouse Sonny Bono and cher. Now, while the house is looking for its new owner, it periodically hosts a variety of events. For example, in 2017 there was a bustling branch of the award “Grammy”, which was attended by Jay-Z, Rihanna, Nick Jonas and many other stars.