“Favorite modnyashka”: Ani Lorak has delighted fans after a week of absence from the Network
Popular Ukrainian singer Ani Lorak for a week disappeared from all social networks, and fans have already started to worry what had happened to her. And now, finally, on Monday, the singer reappeared in a field of view of users published a post in Instagram.
In the frame of the artist posing with slicked-down hair, skintight jeans, a white t-shirt and sneakers. Complements the image of sunglasses. She said that at the moment, flew to the US, in Los Angeles.
Fans very happy the return of the beloved singer.
“How glad I am to see you again in your feed!”, “Do new photo! How we missed you!”, “Lorkowski, rejoice!”, “URAA, missed your posts!”, — did not hide the happiness of loyal fans.
Many noted how wonderful it looks to Ani. Marvel started from head to toe to fill up with compliments.
“Karolis, so beautiful! Have a good night!”, “Like a girl!”, “God, gorgeous! I didn’t even understand what this beauty! But it turned out that you!” “Favorite modnyashka!”, “Beautiful”, “More such bomber pics! Once you have the account all photos — straight to fall from such beauty, blinded by all!”, — noted admirers.
Some of the users went straight to the professional activities of the singer: “Ur new picture!!! While you lot posted, I got tickets to Your concert. “See, “the duet with Lazarev?”, “Waiting for new video”.
It should be noted that during the day the post has gained nearly 150 thousand likes.
It is hoped that in the coming days, the artist will delight fans new great photos.
As previously reported “FACTS” before Ani Lorak in the U.S. many fans began to suspect that the singer is “in the clutches of the manipulator” and was pretty worried that she’ll give up her career. Fortunately, it seems that the fears did not materialize.
