Favorite singer Putin accused Obama for their troubles
Russian singer Grigory Leps, who denied entry to Ukraine and in several other countries, said that in his prohibitions is guilty of the 44th President Barack Obama.
“They look to America. Only something years late on the 7th, when Barack Obama, as you remember, came up with the name for a criminal organization. He called this community “the brotherly circle”, writing me the leaders and couriers of the organization. Supposedly I’m transferring there millions”, — he said in an interview to KP.ru.
According to the artist, who is called “favorite singer of Russian President Vladimir Putin,” his daughter even questioned by the FBI. “Obama on my photos that I thought I was a money courier crime syndicate? Think thus, the Americans and their associates want to annoy Russia, to make another dirty trick”, — said Leps.
“Why don’t they put Sinatra? He just took the money. I did not carry, and he did. But Americans still. His d***mo does not smell” — outraged the singer.
Leps noted that he was familiar with “some people”. “In those years when I was growing up, everywhere was the underworld. But now, as they say, some are not, and those already far away. Yes, I knew Ivankov (Yaponchik), he loved my songs. But is it forbidden? I sing for all”, — said Leps.
He “understands” why he was banned from entry into Latvia and Lithuania. Says often in Ukraine name. “But I always refuse. Sometimes call say, Greg, you even don’t need passport to take with you even to the border will not take place, we ourselves. Apparently, very serious guys invite”, — said Leps.
Earlier, Tatiana Ovsiyenko said that convinced the court to lift the ban on her entry into the territory of Ukraine.
