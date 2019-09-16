FAW joined the lineup in the biggest crossover Bestune T99 2020
Chinese brand FAW family added a new SUV. First Besturn will relinquish their seats Bestune. Still in the Arsenal remained a model T33 and Т77. Now the network published photos of the big SUV Т99.
The novice equivalent to the Range Rover Velar. Centre distance is 2870 mm. Chinese lose just a low cost platform. Brand FAW decided to make his model more affordable by saving on the “cart”. SUV Т99 got a transverse engine and front-wheel drive. Suspension for all wheels independent, but the full drive range are not included. In principle, if the model for the domestic market, the two leading axis she doesn’t really need.
Interior Bestune T99 offered in three versions: sport, luxury and standard. Differences also are evident already in the first moments: quality of materials, color combination. Regardless of performance there will be 2 displays of 12 inches. One of course is a virtual instrument panel, the second display media.
Another new crossover will please the owner with a holographic projector. It is a hologram, electronic assistant. By the way, the driver will be offered a choice of 3 characters. Of course they recognize the voice control system and control the media system or climate control unit. Is salon mirror set full display. To him is transferred the image from the back camera.
With equipment as simple as possible. The Chinese never varied engine range: a 2.0 turbo petrol and 224 of the force. Work engine paired with automatic transmission. The machine was a collaboration between Shengrui and Ricardo. The beginning of sales is scheduled for the end of September.