FBA warns that the popular drug causes cancer
The popular medication to combat heartburn “Zantac” (Zantac) can cause cancer. Management on sanitary inspection behind quality of foodstuff and medicines of the USA supported the withdrawal of the drug. This writes Fox Business.
A statement of Management on sanitary inspection behind quality of foodstuff and medicines USA (FDA) deals with voluntary recall of a generic (cheap version of a more expensive drug) “Zantac” drug for heartburn, which is served in the form of tablets. The need of opinion related to the presence of N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA).
N-nitrosodimethylamine — azotorganicheskikh connection, the first representative diethylnitrosamine, is a fairly common carcinogen, has a strong hepatocarcinogenic and hepatotoxic effects.
Currently, none of the manufacturers “Santaka” not announced a recall of the drug, but the FDA is still testing the drug.
According to the world health organization, NDMA listed as “probably carcinogenic to humans”. This earned him the ranking of the Group B2 from the Agency for environmental protection, which means that “there is mixed evidence that it can cause cancer in humans”.
However, the FDA reports it is clear that “consumers taking OTC “Zantac” (active ingredient ranitidine), may consider the use of other OTC drugs that are appropriate for their treatment.” Analogues of ranitidine sold in retail chains Walgreens, Walmart and Rite Aid.
According to the FDA, not all drugs containing ranitidine, fall under this review. In addition, the FDA added that they “do not recommend people to stop taking all medication with ranitidine”. Consumers should consult with their doctors to choose the most appropriate course of treatment.