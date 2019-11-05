FBI reveals scientists that transmit abroad the data of biomedical researches (PHOTO)

The Federal Bureau of investigation (FBI) and the National institutes of health launched a joint campaign to identify those scientists who kidnap the results of biomedical research in the interests of other countries. This was announced on Monday, the newspaper The New York Times, noting that “virtually all” those who are suspected in the transmission of such information, are natives of China.

Investigate 180 cases of possible theft of intellectual property, according to the newspaper, go to 71 research organizations, including in the most prestigious medical centers in the United States. The investigation began after the National institutes of health on the basis of information received from the FBI, sent last year 18 thousand letters to individuals, to oversee the implementation of the conditions for research grants. In these cases, according to the publication, called vigilance.

Currently, the National institutes of health have identified 24 cases of possible illegal activities. They are transferred to the Ministry of health and social services, which in turn can send this information to law enforcement authorities for criminal cases. “It seems that this applies to all aspects of biomedical research” – gave the newspaper the opinion of the Deputy Director of the Department of experimental research, National institutes of health Michael Lauer.

These investigations, said The New York Times, “only spurred fears over whether China uses the comparative openness of the us scientific community to implement large-scale economic espionage”. At the same time, the scope of the investigation became “shock” for many researchers who believe that Chinese scientists have come to the attention of law enforcement in conditions when between Washington and Beijing intensified geopolitical confrontation.

National institutes of health – the largest U.S. government agencies involved in biomedical and other research in the field of health. In his part of the 27 research centers and institutes, reports TASS. The budget office reaches 39 billion dollars, and the number of researchers exceeds 6 thousand people.