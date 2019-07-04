FC Dallas vs DC United live streaming free: preview, prediction
FC Dallas vs DC United live streaming free
Dallas – Washington. The forecast for the match MLS (07/05/2019)
We offer a forecast for the match of “Dallas” and “Washington”, which will be held on July 5 in Texas. Who will be able to win this meeting?
FC Dallas
The hosts occupy the fourth line in the conference. “Dallas” is in good shape, most recently “Bulls” knocked out of the cup of the country “Oklahoma” (4: 0), but lost to “New Mexico” (1: 2). After the break, the Texassians beat the home of “Toronto” (3: 0) and painted the world against “Vancouver” (2: 2). In the last game, “Dallas” could not score and did not score points in Portland (0: 1).
DC United
“DC” since the end of May, does not play on the road. The club from the capital has been gaining points in the MLS since May 19, but “Washington” flew out of the US Open, losing to “New York” (1: 2). In other matches, United played a draw with New England (1: 1), Chicago (3: 3) and San Jose (1: 1), and last week scored credits against Orlando “(1: 0) and” Toronto “(1: 1).
Statistics
“Washington” spent 4 of 5 past games on TM 2.5.
United have played 4 of the last 5 matches on the road to a total of 2.5 less.
The guests played 5 of the last 10 matches in a draw.
On October 13, the guests won at home with a score of 1: 0.
Forecast
“Dallas” is good at home defense, but it will not be so easy to knock guests. “Washington” does not score a lot now, so we will try to bet on the total less.
The second prediction is a draw.