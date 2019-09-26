FC Dynamo Kyiv striker explained why the players don’t give their shirts to fans (photo)
September 26, 2019
Fran Sol
27-year-old Spanish footballer Kiev “Dynamo” Fran Salt expressed indignation at the fact that one of the Internet-sites there was his t-shirt and boots, previously donated them to the fans.
“It’s incredible. If anyone asks why we don’t distribute more of the shirts is thanks to people like this guy.
Sad, but the boots are my size,” wrote the Salt in Instagram.
Judging by the screenshot, the unknown, the seller wants to obtain for the t-shirt Sol 2200 UAH, and for cleats – 2600 UAH.
This season, Salt has played for Dinamo 4 matches in all competitions, where he gave one assist.