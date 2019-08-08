FC “Mariupol” with a home draw started in the qualification of the Europa League
FC “Mariupol” carried out the first match of the 3rd qualifying round of League of Europe against Dutch “AZ Alkmaar”.
Ukrainian players played in Odessa in a draw – 0:0.
The first half was to the benefit of the guests, who created some dangerous moments, UNIAN reports.
So, Rustam Khudzhamov made a spectacular save after hitting Calvin Stings, and after a free-kick by Thomas Ouwejan and deflection, the ball flew near the post.
In the second half Gridmove again had to enter game to reflect the first shot from outside the penalty area, followed by a head kick after a corner. And in the middle of the half after hitting Ouwejan and save Khudzhamov the ball caught the crossbar, and then left the field.
Until the end of the match, the visitors created few chances, but Mariupol, which for the entire time noted only a couple of not the most dangerous attacks, managed to keep their goal dry.
The return leg will take place on 15 August.