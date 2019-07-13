FCA begins production of the electric car Fiat 500
Mirafiori production facility will produce 80 thousand of the Fiat 500 in a year.
The Turin production of the new electric Fiat 500 will begin in the second quarter of 2020. To date, FCA has invested 700 million in the Italian company, and in a period of three years will invest 5 billion euros.
The FCA plans to make the Fiat 500 competitive electric model, the distinctive features of which will be unsurpassed style, flexibility and adherence to the traditions of the brand Fiat.
Main competitors, which seeks to remove the FCA, is the Mini and Smart as well as more simple VW Up!, Skoda Citigo, 208, Corsa and Nissan Leaf. It is expected that the 500 BEV, unlike some of its competitors, appears in the station wagon.