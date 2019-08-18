FDA asks Americans not to drink sold in the Internet ‘healing solution’: it is dangerous to health
Under the guise of a cure for HIV and cancer on the Internet apply chemicals, when the connection forming, in essence, bleach, warns the FDA food and drug administration (FDA).
Office August 12, issued an official warning about the danger of such solutions, writes the BBC.
The statement was a reaction to the popularity of the composition, distributed on the Internet under the brand name “Miracle mineral solution and Miracle mineral Supplement”, or the abbreviation MMS (Master Mineral Solution).
The solution consists of 28% of salt sodium chloride and distilled water. Buyers are offered to use to mix the liquid with citric acid (e.g. lemon juice or lime); often acid is sold as “activator”. Reacting with the acid salt is converted into chlorine dioxide, a powerful bleaching agent.
On the Internet, this solution is advertised as a cure for many diseases — from colds to HIV and cancer. It is also alleged that the solutions help in the “treatment” of autism. The average price is about $ 30.
If swallowed, bleach can cause nausea, diarrhea and severe dehydration, and with regular use can lead to liver failure, warn us officials.
For the first time the Department of health was warned about the risks of the use of “Miraculous structure” in 2010.
“Church health”
However, the message that people drink bleach to cure diseases continue to emerge in the media. In January of this year, NBC News reported groups in Facebook, which brings together parents, practitioners “treating” their children with a solution. In such groups may consist of from several hundred to several thousand people.
Many of these parents have in common is that their children suffer from autism. Related MMS to popular belief, these funds can “cure” autism. Chlorine dioxide, children are given a drink, administered by enema or dissolved in the bath. This practice is also found in Britain and other countries (the FDA warning did not specifically mention other ways to use bleach, except through the mouth).
The leader of the sect of healers, Reverend Leon Edwards was associated with the “Church of health and healing Second Exodus”, registered in the United States.
This is quite a large sect operating in several countries in North and South America, Europe and Asia. The Church produces videos, brochures and even books about the use of “miracle mineral solutions”.
The founder of the sect, an ex — Scientologist Jim humble. He claims to have discovered the miraculous properties of sodium chloride in 1996 when I was working in Africa. There, he allegedly learned that they can cure malaria, but the Red cross, with whom he worked, chose to keep secret information about such a cheap and effective way.
According to the sect, the solution helps not only malaria and autism, but HIV, acne, cancer and other diseases.
Appeals to drink this liquid combines cult with quasi-religious rhetoric in the spirit of new age. One of her commandments to do good. Another is to tell people about the miraculous effect of the solutions. To join the sect in the United States costs $ 35. Accounts “of the Church” on Facebook and YouTube are now blocked.
Tide Pod Challenge
The US government is not the first time you have to warn the Americans about what to eat inside household chemicals are dangerous. In 2017, the Internet has gained popularity so-called Tide Pod Challenge, in which users eat capsules for washing clothes (mainly of the brand Tide).
Social media users advise each other to try multi-colored, like candy, capsule, and some really followed this advice.
Analysts struggled to explain why this is happening. One of the main reasons, wrote Forbes, was the fact that the capsule really like candy, “and delicious.”
Manufacturer of detergent — Procter & Gamble and the Commission the government’s consumer product safety had to explain that there are capsules dangerous. The same statement made back then and YouTube, where participants in the challenge have posted videos of eating capsules.