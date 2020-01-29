FDA warns that popular in the US hand sanitizer does not prevent illness
Federal health officials are calling on GoJo, Purell products manufacturer, to cease to mislead consumers, saying its disinfectant for hands effectively to prevent serious diseases, writes Fox Business.
Management on sanitary inspection behind quality of foodstuff and medicines (FDA) asked the company is placed in the pages of the web site Purell and social media statements that over-the-counter disinfectants for the hands are supposed to reduce the risk of diseases, including Ebola, norovirus, influenza and methicillinsensitive Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA).
“We are not aware of evidence that Healthcare products Purell Advanced Sanitizer in the form in which they are formulated and labeled are generally recognized by qualified experts as safe and effective for use in terms of proposed, recommended or prescribed with their labeling,” — said in the letter.
Samantha Williams, GoJo senior Director of corporate communications, told FOX Business that the company immediately took action after receiving a letter and “start updating the corresponding web site, and other digital content in accordance with the instructions of the FDA”.
“It is important to emphasize that the FDA letter was not related to safety or quality of our products or our processes. Our products can and should continue to be used as part of good practice hand hygiene, to reduce the number of microbes, ‘ said Williams. — Our intention has always been to adhere to the FDA guidance, while we promote and share the latest scientific knowledge in the field of hygiene to improve public health. Uncompromising honesty is a core value of our company, and we apply this principle to everything we do.”
The warning comes in light of the fact that a new viral disease with caution watching the whole world: the outbreak of coronavirus, which has killed more than 130 people in China, and the number of cases exceeded 6 thousand according to January 29, 2020.
Over the past few decades disinfectants for hands and began to spread almost everywhere, to be offered in workplaces, schools, restaurants and other public places to reduce the spread of germs. Since 2009, about 90% of the disinfectants sold to the population include either ethanol, or ethyl alcohol, according to Agency officials.
Affected products include advanced hand sanitizer the hand sanitizer Purell with soft foam advanced gel hand sanitizing Purell and improved the starter kit ES6 with soft foam ES6, according to the FDA. The Agency noted that these products are widely used in a variety of conditions, including sports facilities, schools and offices.
One of the statements referenced by the FDA, States: “Kills over 99.99% of most common germs that may cause disease in hospitals, including MRSA & VRE”.
Previous studies have shown that sanitizers with an alcohol concentration between 60% and 95% more efficient at killing microbes than disinfectants with a lower concentration of alcohol or hand sanitizers for non-alcoholic basis, according to the Centers for control and prevention of diseases.
Disinfectants for hands without a high alcohol concentration from 60% to 95% “simply reduce the growth of germs, not killing them directly,” says the CDC.
