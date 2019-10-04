Fearless mouse rebuffed the cat had thrown him into shock (video)
October 4, 2019
On the streets of the Turkish city of Istanbul passerby captured on video interesting scene. The cat sees the mouse running large and catches her. He’s already missing her tail, when suddenly a cornered rodent suddenly changes strategy: turns around and attacks with a hiss naskakivaya to the enemy, exceeding its size tenfold. The cat is utterly confused retreats and remains without a dinner. Victorious the mouse runs to the nearest wall and dives into the crack — to the laughter of the human operator.
A small carnivore in complete shock remains in place, obviously not understanding how this could happen.
