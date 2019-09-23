Feature or flaw, that is Cindy Crawford
Hard to believe, but flaws in appearance have even a supermodel! So, the sex symbol of 90’s supermodel Cindy Crawford was sure that her famous mole on the face is actually superdefekt, from which you want to get rid of.
“I always thought my birthmark exactly write his own autobiography!,- says the supermodel.
You can tell that has not always been as now, and that childhood and youth stars were very difficult. She was bullied by classmates and even his own sister was advised to remove it. Desperate Cindy at one point even dared to enroll in the clinic to the doctors finally removed her from the face of this hateful mark. But at the last moment found out about her mom and banned it
to do.
“Then my mother said to me, don’t even try to do that, you don’t know where and when she tebessa has come in handy!- discouraged mom.
mom did not make a mistake! Cindy Crawford became a supermodel, but at the start of her career she again faced the problem of childhood. Because of the birthmark she again had a hard time, scoffed at her colleagues and photographers. Makeup artists put a thick layer of makeup in order
to hide both of them had this defect. But the agents insisted still get rid of it, like with this fly in the face of a successful modeling career can not be built!
“Photos that are retouched, was unsuccessful! I was not myself!,- recalls Cindy.
In spite of strong pressure from the party, Cindy Crawford wasn’t listening to anyone. And when she one day will star in
advertising chocolate and so skillfully lick his long-suffering a birthmark, after tasted the sweetness of that all at once it became clear – that is what makes Cindy unique among all other models. Since then, to be like Cindy Crawford millions of women began to draw the same mole near her lips, and she herself is considered the standard of beauty.
“I have it instead of a passport!”, — said the famous beauty.