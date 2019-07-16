Features an innovative headlamp with light 8092 pixels
Osram Continental demonstrated its latest lighting technology for vehicles, which allows the micro-management focus of the light flux.
The four projectors and layers of glass and plastic lenses prototype headlight set Audi A6, there are 8 092 light with individual pixel control eight led modules, which provide micro-management form the radiation pattern.
In addition to the relatively familiar functions that exist today, such as turning light, this system allows you to automatically disable the necessary number of pixels of the high beam to avoid dazzling the oncoming cars or to identify the barriers on the side of the road.
Michael Rosenauer, head of perspective development Department of Osram Continental, said that his team is working on this technology for about three years.
He predicts that the degree of detail in the headlamps will grow exponentially in the near future and that the next-gen system, which should be out in a couple of years, will have 25 000 pixels on the chip, compared to 1 024, which are used in this system. And since each led on this current prototype has an area of 4 mm is indeed very small pixels.
Recall that a similar technology is used on the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. The German automaker employs millions of tiny reflectors for beam control that allows you to project a much more complex image. However, Rosenauer says the technology Osram Continental will be much cheaper — at a price competitive with modern led headlights.
This prototype uses separate LEDs, not led pixel modules, such as the new Mercedes-Benz GLS 2020, each with 112 LEDs. These LEDs can be controlled individually.